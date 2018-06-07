Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Tracing America’s Complicated Relationship With Our Rivers

book cover of 'The Source' by author Martin Doyle
Courtesy Martin Doyle
/

The history of rivers in America is a story of control, or at least an attempt at control. Early on, waterways determined where and how European settlers would live. Later, in the industrial age, humans would begin to exert their control over the rivers. Through massive projects like the Tennessee Valley Authority, Americans turned long rivers into a series of reservoirs and water into money-making energy. But in the process, they also drastically changed the ecosystems around the rivers.

Today efforts to bust dams and protect the land around rivers is helping to conserve and even bring about a resurgence in American rivers. In his new book “The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers” (W.W. Norton & Company), author and river scientist Martin Doyle traces the nation’s complicated relationship with its waterways. Doyle speaks with host Frank Stasio about his book and about the many people he met whose lives are inextricably tied to their rivers.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMartin DoyleThe Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its RiversAmerican RiversTennesee Valley Authority
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories