The State of Things

Clearly Carol: An Artist’s Journey From Fear To Passion

1 of 3
Carol Cole, 'Circles in Mass' from the series 'The Glass Menagerie for Tennessee Williams', 1977. Colored pencil on paper, 29 x 23 in.
Courtesy of Carol Cole
2 of 3
Artist Carol Cole, whose work will be exhibited at the Weatherspoon Guild Gallery in Greensboro.
Courtesy of Carol Cole
3 of 3
Emily Stamey, a curator for the Weatherspoon Guild Gallery in Greensboro
Courtesy of Emily Stamey

Carol Cole was a Southern girl who came of age in the 1960s and did what she felt was expected of her. She found a good doctor to marry, had children and spent her days taking care of other people’s needs. She took her first art class in the early ‘70s, and even though her mother told her she did not have an artistic bone in her body, Cole decided she wanted to be an artist.

Much of her early work tackled her fears and insecurities, and art became a form of therapy for Cole. One of her art teachers and mentors told her to draw herself as the world sees her. She drew a breast with an inverted nipple. As she developed her technique, she continued with a common theme: the female breast.

After finding herself divorced with children to support, Cole put her passion on hold to pursue a career as computer programmer where she blazed the trail as one of the few women working the field in the 1980s. She found love again, and her new relationship led her back to art.

A current exhibit at The Weatherspoon Guild Gallery in Greensboro showcases Cole’s work and some of the art from her personal collection. Cole and exhibit curator Emily Stamey join host Frank Stasio at the Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro to talk about decades of producing art, how the breast became a focal point for her work and how she is creating opportunities for local artists to get national exposure. “Carol Cole: Cast a Clear Light” runs through June 17, 2018.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGreensboroWeatherspoon Art MuseumCarol ColeEmily StameyArt
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio