The State of Things

What Is Your Body Worth?

Poster image of art of Monét Noelle Marshall stuffing money in her mouth.
Derrick Beasley
/

Artist Monét Noelle Marshall has been working intensely on a new three-part performance art project: “Buy It Call It.” It explores the price people put on their bodies and souls and how capitalism uniquely impacts women and people of color.

To create the experiential art trilogy, Noelle Marshall dug deep into the strength and power of her own body. Marshall joins host Frank Stasio to speak about the second piece in the trilogy called ”Buy My Body And Call It A Ticket,” in which she will invite visitors to move through a space scattered with art and performances that address issues of body shame, trauma and race through the lense of the carnival.

Buy My Body And Call It A Ticket” runs from Friday, June 8 through Saturday, June 16 at The Durham Fruit & Produce Company in Durham.

The State of ThingsThe State of Thingsperformance artMonet Noelle MarshallBuy It Call ItCapitalismDurham Fruit and Produce Companysystemic racism
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio