systemic racism

Minneapolis will pay a record sum to the family of George Floyd, who sued the city and police officers over his May 2020 death in police custody.
Black lives matter. WUNC believes this because it is true, and truth fuels what we do at North Carolina Public Radio.WUNC does not believe that saying…
Across the state, police traffic stops have dropped, but for white drivers they've declined twice as fast as for Black drivers.That's according to a trend…
Between 1929 and 1974, North Carolina officials sterilized an estimated 7,600 people, many by force or coercion. The state’s eugenics program targeted…
When Ronnie Pepper was a kid, his mother told him he could not be the president or an astronaut. Though she did not say it aloud, Pepper understood that…
As protests took place across North Carolina and the nation, calling for justice after the killing of George Floyd, President Donald Trump called for a…
In North Carolina and across the nation, black communities are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates. But there has been…
Artist Monét Noelle Marshall has been working intensely on a new three-part performance art project: “Buy It Call It.” It explores the price people put on…