Meet Royal Wedding Star Bishop Michael Curry

Bishop Michael Curry became one of the stars at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after delivering a rousing 14-minute-long sermon at the event.

Curry is the first African-American to head the Episcopal church and the first American to preach at a British royal wedding.

In 2012, host Frank Stasio sat down with Bishop Curry to talk about his faith and his upbringing steeped in the civil rights movement. At the time of the interview Curry was the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina and the first African-American to lead an Episcopal diocese in the South.