The Political Junkie: Primary Elections, Trump As A Diplomat, And More

Female candidates swept primary elections in Pennsylvania and Nebraska this week. Will this wave continue into the November midterm elections? And Wednesday’s teacher rally in Raleigh is part of a wave of teacher protests in red states. What impact could this have on the midterms?

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his takes on these political stories and more, including Donald Trump’s foreign policy strategy and a recent report from the Senate Intelligence Committee.



