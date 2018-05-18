Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Carolina Blues Adds Foods To Their Festival

festival poster picturing a stylized image of a man playing the harmonica
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society
/

For 32 years, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been hosting its Carolina Blues Festival, which it calls the longest running blues festival in the Southeast. Joining host Frank Stasio for a preview of this year’s events is Atiba Berkley the president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society. He’ll talk about the preservation society’s commitment to bringing blues to the next generation.

Musicians Cory Luetjen and Gary Redd join for conversation and live performances. Luetjen and Redd come from two different generations but share the common bond of the blues. Luetjen started playing the blues when he was 16 at Redd’s blues club.  Last fall he won the Piedmont Blues Challenge and went on to compete in the International Blues Challenge. Redd is a veteran blues player who performs with the Appaloosa Redd Band. Both perform at the festival. Cory Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band perform Saturday, May 19 at 3 p.m. and the Appaloosa Redd Band performs Sunday, May 20 at 3:45 p.m. at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. 

 

 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
