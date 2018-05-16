Bringing The World Home To You

Federal Appeals Court Issues Potential Snag for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court issued a decision that created a roadblock for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service review of the pipeline. The federal review is known as an incidental take statement, and it is meant to set limits on killing threatened or endangered species during construction and operation. 

Pipeline opponents argued the incidental take statement was so vague that it was unenforceable, and the panel of judges agreed. Dominion Energy, the company behind the pipeline, said it would continue to move forward with the project. Host Frank Stasio talks to Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Robert Zullo about the decision and what it means for the future of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

 

