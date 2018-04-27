Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

From Guatemala To Ireland And Back To Durham With ‘A Different Thread’

Alicia Best and Robert Jackson met busking on the streets of Ireland. Jackson mistook Best’s ukulele for a fiddle, but what happened next was the spark that created their musical collaboration. The two sang a little ditty called “Yellow Taxi” and quickly knew they were destined to collaborate.

A Different Thread defines its style as “British-Americana,”  in part because their musical tastes and experiences are global. As a teenager, Best went to Guatemala to help impoverished children. She loved it so much, she returned years later with a ukulele and a desire to write songs. Jackson’s early career gives him an international flair as well. After his band refused to get serious and go professional, he began a busking tour that started in Amsterdam and made its way to Budapest. Currently on their Virginias and Carolinas tour, A Different Thread joins host Frank Stasio for music and conversation. They perform April 29 at The Eddy Pub in Saxapahaw; May 11 at Brown Mountain Bottleworks in Morganton; May 12 at Jack of the Wood in Asheville; and May 17 at Isis Music Hall in Asheville.

 

Frank Stasio
Dana Terry
