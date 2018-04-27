From Guatemala To Ireland And Back To Durham With ‘A Different Thread’

Alicia Best and Robert Jackson met busking on the streets of Ireland. Jackson mistook Best’s ukulele for a fiddle, but what happened next was the spark that created their musical collaboration. The two sang a little ditty called “Yellow Taxi” and quickly knew they were destined to collaborate.

A Different Thread defines its style as “British-Americana,” in part because their musical tastes and experiences are global. As a teenager, Best went to Guatemala to help impoverished children. She loved it so much, she returned years later with a ukulele and a desire to write songs. Jackson’s early career gives him an international flair as well. After his band refused to get serious and go professional, he began a busking tour that started in Amsterdam and made its way to Budapest. Currently on their Virginias and Carolinas tour, A Different Thread joins host Frank Stasio for music and conversation. They perform April 29 at The Eddy Pub in Saxapahaw; May 11 at Brown Mountain Bottleworks in Morganton; May 12 at Jack of the Wood in Asheville; and May 17 at Isis Music Hall in Asheville.



