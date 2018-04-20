Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Working Together To Rebuild Black Communities

text of the sign: 'Freedom Hill: Community established here by freed blacks in 1865. Incorporated as Princeville in 1885.'
ncdcr.gov
/

The concept began with eight mayors from historically black towns who joined academics to preserve history, problem solve and build for the future. The 2015 project was so successful, it has expanded into the multidisciplinary Black Communities conference. Hosted by the Institute for African American Research and NCGrowth, organizer Karla Slocum is professor of Anthropology and the Director of the Institute of African American Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and organizer Mark Little is Director of NCGrowth and Executive Director at UNC Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

They join Frank Stasio to talk about black communities from around the country collaborating to both grow and preserve their towns. In a partnership that evolved from this concept, the project development company Skanska and the leaders of Princeville, North Carolina will attend the conference to discuss how the construction giant is helping a small black town rebuild after flooding. Featured speaker Patrice Collins is a  fellow of the Urban Ethnography Project at Yale University. She joins to talk about one of the plights in the communities, the impact of incarceration on families. The Black Communities conference takes place at the Carolina Theatre April 23 to 25

 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
