The State of Things

Orchestra Event Honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream

Photos from a recent rehearsal for the April 8 concert.
Courtesy of Peter Askim
Photos from a recent rehearsal for the April 8 concert.
Courtesy of Peter Askim
Photos from a recent rehearsal for the April 8 concert.
Courtesy of Peter Askim

April 4, 2018 is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. King was shot on a hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee. The Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra of North Carolina State University will honor this anniversary in their upcoming program, “The Dream Is Alive: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.” All of the music included in the event was written by African-American composers.Host Frank Stasio talks to conductor Peter Askim about why he created this lineup and what he hopes the audience takes away from the performance. Askim is the director of orchestral studies at North Carolina State University. Composer Jeff Scott joins the conversation as well. He composed “Sinfonietta of Dreams,” a piece commissioned for this event and inspired by King’s speech in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, in 1962.

Stasio also talks to Jason Miller, an English professor at North Carolina State University who has studied King’s Rocky Mount speech. Miller is also the author of “Origins of the Dream: Hughes’s Poetry and King’s Rhetoric” (University of Florida Press/2016). Miller will talk about the speech before and after the concert. The Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra will be performing “The Dream Is Alive: Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.” on Sunday, April 8 on the North Carolina State University campus.
 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
