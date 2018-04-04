Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Have We Learned From The Flu Pandemic Of 1918?

1 of 3
Many places of public gathering were closed during the 1918 flu pandemic to slow the spread of the disease.
Courtesy of UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
2 of 3
Office workers organize to fight the flu while protecting against their own infection.
Courtesy of UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
3 of 3
A flu isolation ward at a naval training station in San Francisco, California.
Courtesy of UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

2018 marks the one-hundred-year anniversary of a flu pandemic that killed 50 to 100 million people and infected hundreds of millions around the world. Host Frank Stasio talks to James Leloudis, a history professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, about why the 1918 influenza was so deadly, and what impact it had on public health.
Epidemiologist Ralph Baric joins the conversation to share the science behind the influenza vaccine and what the next big flu epidemic could be like. Baric is a professor at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. Leloudis and Baric will both be speaking at the symposium “Going Viral: Impact and Implications of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic” at UNC Chapel Hill. The symposium runs Wednesday, April 4 to Friday, April 6.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things1918 FluPublic HealthJames LeloudisRalph BaricUNC Gillings School of Public Health
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio