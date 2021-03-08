UNC Gillings School of Public Health

-
COVID cases are dropping and vaccine doses are becoming more plentiful. Scientists are even working on a pill that could prevent future coronavirus…
-
North Carolina has been in some version of a statewide shutdown for nearly six months. Throughout that time, COVID-19 has demanded a never-ending list of…
-
It's part of the zeitgeist to joke that Americans aren't healthy. But new research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Gillings School…
-
Mandatory recycling is law in some places around the United States, which makes people feel comfortable about their part in saving the planet. But what…
-
Mandatory recycling is law in some places around the United States, which makes people feel comfortable about their part in saving the planet. But what…
-
2018 marks the one-hundred-year anniversary of a flu pandemic that killed 50 to 100 million people and infected hundreds of millions around the world.…
-
2018 marks the one-hundred-year anniversary of a flu pandemic that killed 50 to 100 million people and infected hundreds of millions around the world.…
-
Recently released research from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill projects that unchecked climate change will significantly impact premature…