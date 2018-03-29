Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie: Stormy, Bolton And How Trump Could Take Gerrymandering To The Next Level

Former President Jimmy Carter called John Bolton a “war-like” figure who has advocated for attacks against Iraq, Iran and a pre-emptive strike against North Korea. He considers Donald Trump’s choice for national security adviser “a disaster for our country.”

 

Plus, has the Trump administration found a new way to gerrymander?  Census results are used to draw congressional lines and determine the allocation of federal, state and local funds.  The 2020 census will require people to identify their citizenship. Though this is not a new question, it was stricken from the general census forms decades ago. Its return has sparked 12 states to sue the administration. 

And Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview generated the show’s highest ratings since the Obamas’ post-election interview.  For her next coup, the porn star’s attorney filed a motion to depose Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen in hopes of voiding her non-disclosure agreement.  Host Frank Stasio talks about that and more with The Political Junkie Ken Rudin.  
 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinThe Political JunkieJohn BoltonGerrymandering2020 CensusStormy Daniels
