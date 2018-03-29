Bringing The World Home To You

Exhibition Shows Diverse Artists With One Thing In Common: North Carolina

1 of 3
A description of the 12X12 exhibition.
Courtesy of SECCA
2 of 3
Endia Beal's piece 'Am I What You're Looking For?', featuring photos of women of color transitioning from academia to the corporate world.
Courtesy of SECCA
3 of 3
Elizabeth Alexander's piece 'Crumbs Under My Pillow,' referencing a 17th century standard that single women put a piece of wedding cake under their pillow to dream of their future husbands.
Courtesy of SECCA

Music is the first thing visitors experience at the 12X12 exhibition at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem. They hear one note played over and over again. This singular sound sets the tone for “12X12: 12 Artists from the 12th State,” an exhibition that brings together a group of artists from various backgrounds and artistic practices with one thing in common: North Carolina.

As visitors stroll through the space, they encounter photos, prints, sculpture and multimedia that highlight the wide diversity of contemporary art created in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio previews the exhibition with Wendy Earle, SECCA’s curator of contemporary art, and two participating artists: Elizabeth Alexander and Endia Beal. Alexander creates paper constructions of everyday objects with floral patterns taken from wallpaper. Beal’s art highlights stories of marginalized communities. The exhibit runs through April 22.
 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
