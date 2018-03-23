Bringing The World Home To You

Cosmic Punk Brings Teen Angst To The Stage

photo of elayna jean playing guitar and signing at a microphone
John Guerin
/

Many of the songs Cosmic Punk performs are rooted in angsty, teenage feelings. Elayna Jean, the band’s guitarist and vocalist, says that is because she wrote a lot of those songs while she was still in high school.

photo of cosmic punk performing onstage
Credit Shannon Kelly
/

The music examines the rollercoaster of romantic relationships during a time of unpredictable hormones and development. The Chapel Hill-based indie rock group has a new single out called “Too Much.” The song was written in the last few months and explores how it feels to be in a new relationship.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Jean, Cosmic Punk bassist Alex Haggis, and drummer Rick Davis. The band performs live in studio and talks about their music. Cosmic Punk is performing at The Cave in Chapel Hill on April 27.

 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
