The State of Things

The Funny Thing About Mental Health

Krish Mohan has been a comedian since his teenage years when he won a talent contest at high school. Looking for a way to finetune his craft, he wound up at a local club practicing his jokes between sets for rock bands. His early humor revolved around being from an immigrant family who moved from India to Pittsburgh when he was just 8 years old. 

But his life and comedy routine took a turn when a dear friend took his own life. Mohan’s struggle for answers and healing led him to man who proposed this question: What if we could treat our weaknesses as strengths? Mohan began to think more about his own struggle with anxiety, and his new brand of comedy focuses on mental health. He pokes fun at anxiety and happiness while challenging audiences to reframe their view of mental illness. 

Krish Mohan joins host Frank Stasio from Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville to preview his comedy tour in North Carolina. Krish Mohan teams up with comedian Andrew Frank for “The Anti-Imperialism Nationwide Comedy Takeover” with events tonight at THE BLOCK off biltmore in Asheville; Saturday, March 17 at Zog’s in Chapel Hill;  Thursday, March 22 at The Evening Muse in Charlotte; and Friday, March 23 at The Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro.
 
 
 

 

