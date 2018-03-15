Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Mending A Shattered Mind And Body With Writing

book cover for 'beginner's guide to a head on collision'
Red Hen Press
/

North Carolina writer Sebastian Matthews was almost killed by a dead man. He and his family had a head-on collision on a North Carolina highway in 2011 when a driver in the oncoming lane passed away from a sudden heart attack. Matthews and his wife were left in wheelchairs with countless broken bones, bruised spirits and a healthy 8-year-old to manage.

Their following years of grueling recovery changed Matthew’s perspective on what it means to be disabled. The experience inspired him to write a new book of prose and poetry called “Beginner’s Guide to a Head-On Collision” (Red Hen Press/ 2017). Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville-based writer Sebastian Matthews about the new book in which he deconstructs each moment of the crash, the agonizing healing process and eventual return to normalcy.

 

Robert Kinlaw
Robert is a journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker in the Triangle. He grew up in White Lake, a rural resort community in southeastern NC. The tales he heard about White Lake as a child would become the topic of his UNC-TV historical documentary, White Lake: Remembering the Nation's Safest Beach. In May 2017, he received a bachelor's degree in interactive multimedia from the Media and Journalism School at UNC-Chapel Hill with a minor in religious studies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
