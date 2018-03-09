Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Alexa Rose Brings The Music Of The Mountains To The Mainstream

1 of 5
Alexa Rose plays tonight, March 9, at the Bullpen in Durham.
Courtesy of Alexa Rose
2 of 5
Courtesy of Alexa Rose
3 of 5
Courtesy of Alexa Rose
4 of 5
Courtesy of Alexa Rose
5 of 5
Courtesy of Alexa Rose

Alexa Rose was singing before she could talk, but she did not sing or even listen to country music until she was a teenager. She starred in a country-inspired musical theater production, which opened her up to the sounds of the Carter family, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash.
Rose has always lived in the mountains, from her upbringing in western Virginia to her time in college in Boone. That experience is a part of her music, which she describes as folk and Americana with a mountain roots influence. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rose about her music and her influences, and Rose is joined by bassist Tim Comstock to perform selections from her latest album “Low and Lonesome”  live in studio. Rose performs Friday, March 9 at the Bullpen in Durham. She will also be at the Old North State Winery in Mount Airy on March 16, and at the Isis Music Hall in Asheville on March 17

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAlexa RoseFolk MusicAmericanaMountain Music
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio