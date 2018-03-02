The Enduring Legacy of HBCUs

For more than 150 years, historically black colleges and universities have fostered African-American leaders and fueled social movements. Spurred by the release of Stanley Nelson’s new PBS documentary “Tell Them We Are Rising,” UNC-TV hosted a conversation with leaders of HBCUs in North Carolina on its weekly program “Black Issues Forum.” That episode, called “HBCU Legacy and Leadership,” takes a look at the continued relevance of HBCUs in today’s educational landscape.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Deborah Holt Noel, UNC-TV host and senior producer, about the episode and about her own experience at Howard University and St-Augustine's University. Stasio also speaks with James Johnson, a professor at the UNC-Kenan Flagler Business School, about how HBCUs need to adapt to meet the entrepreneurial needs of graduates.



