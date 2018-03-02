Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Enduring Legacy of HBCUs

1 of 4
A discussion on 'HBCU Legacy and Leadership' on UNC-TV's 'Black Issues Forum.'
UNC-TV
2 of 4
A discussion on 'HBCU Legacy and Leadership' on UNC-TV's 'Black Issues Forum.'
UNC-TV
3 of 4
A discussion on 'HBCU Legacy and Leadership' on UNC-TV's 'Black Issues Forum.'
UNC-TV
4 of 4
A discussion on 'HBCU Legacy and Leadership' on UNC-TV's 'Black Issues Forum.'
UNC-TV

For more than 150 years, historically black colleges and universities have fostered African-American leaders and fueled social movements. Spurred by the release of Stanley Nelson’s new PBS documentary “Tell Them We Are Rising,” UNC-TV hosted a conversation with leaders of HBCUs in North Carolina on its weekly program “Black Issues Forum.” That episode, called “HBCU Legacy and Leadership,” takes a look at the continued relevance of HBCUs in today’s educational landscape.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Deborah Holt Noel, UNC-TV host and senior producer, about the episode and about her own experience at Howard University and St-Augustine's University. Stasio also speaks with James Johnson, a professor at the UNC-Kenan Flagler Business School, about how HBCUs need to adapt to meet the entrepreneurial needs of graduates. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHBCUTell Them We Are RisingDeborah Holt NoelJames Johnson
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories