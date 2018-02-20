Bringing The World Home To You

Whisky Christy And The Half Pint Orchestra Pour Out The Blues

Christy Hopkins trained in classical music, but her heart led her to the soulful sound of Americana blues.

Alongside her bandmates Don Harrington on the upright bass and Todd Verts on electric guitar, Hopkins moves between vocals, an egg shaker and her trusted kazoo to create music that ranges from mournful and nostalgic to funky and upbeat. Whisky Christy and the Half Pint Orchestra perform live at the Triad Stage’s Upstage Cabaret in Greensboro.

