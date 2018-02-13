President Trump Could Win North Carolina In 2020, According To New Meredith Poll

Almost half of North Carolinians are satisfied with how things are going in the state, and there is a large political divide when it comes to how voters in the state perceive the new tax law.

More North Carolinians consider President Donald Trump favorable than those who think he is unfavorable. If he runs for reelection in 2020, he is likely to win the Tar Heel state. These are just a few of the results from the latest Meredith Poll. The poll is done four times a year and surveys both national and state issues.

Host Frank Stasio analyzes the poll results with Whitney Ross Manzo, a political science professor at Meredith College. Manzo is also the assistant director of the Meredith Poll.