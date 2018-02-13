Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

President Trump Could Win North Carolina In 2020, According To New Meredith Poll

Photo of Donald Trump at a microphone
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Almost half of North Carolinians are satisfied with how things are going in the state, and there is a large political divide when it comes to how voters in the state perceive the new tax law.

More North Carolinians consider President Donald Trump favorable than those who think he is unfavorable. If he runs for reelection in 2020, he is likely to win the Tar Heel state. These are just a few of the results from the latest Meredith Poll. The poll is done four times a year and surveys both national and state issues.

Host Frank Stasio analyzes the poll results with Whitney Ross Manzo, a political science professor at Meredith College. Manzo is also the assistant director of the Meredith Poll. 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
