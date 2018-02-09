Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Supreme Court Hits Pause On New Maps For Wake And Mecklenburg, Class Size Bill Comes With Surprises

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked new voting maps for Wake and Mecklenburg counties. The districts are in the state’s two most populous counties, and the decision comes just days before candidates are set to start filing for office.

Also in state political news, General Assembly leaders headed by Sen. Chad Barefoot (R-Wake) announced a new legislative deal that delays reductions to class sizes for K-3 classrooms. The plan does not include any caps to class size for the 2018-2019 school year, but it comes with other surprise measures including instituting legislative control over a $57.8M Atlantic Coast Pipeline mitigation fund created by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Plus, four women who have never before held office announced their run for state Senate. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about their chances of success, plus how a new poll from Meredith College puts a damper on Democrats’ hopes to regain state seats in 2018.

