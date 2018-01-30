Bringing The World Home To You

North Carolina Grants Key Permit For Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Photo of two women holding signs
Anne Meador
/
Flickr Creative Commons

After months of deliberation, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has granted an important permit for the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The 401 water quality permit will allow developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy to construct the pipeline along the I-95 corridor as long as they adhere to certain water quality standards. More permits are required for construction to begin, but opponents were hoping the state would withhold the water permit, which could have stopped construction of the pipeline even with its federal approval.

Many officials in the state applauded Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the deal, which includes a $57.8 million environmental mitigation fund. Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Elizabeth Ouzts, a reporter for the Southeast Energy News, about the history and future of the pipeline. He also talks to Ryan Emanuel, professor of forestry and environmental resources at North Carolina State University and member of the Lumbee Tribe, about how the pipeline could affect the environment and disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities.

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAtlantic Coast PipelineEnvironmentProtestDuke EnergyDominion Energy
Robert Kinlaw
Robert is a journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker in the Triangle. He grew up in White Lake, a rural resort community in southeastern NC. The tales he heard about White Lake as a child would become the topic of his UNC-TV historical documentary, White Lake: Remembering the Nation's Safest Beach. In May 2017, he received a bachelor's degree in interactive multimedia from the Media and Journalism School at UNC-Chapel Hill with a minor in religious studies.
See stories by Robert Kinlaw
Adam Hochberg
Adam Hochberg is a journalist with more than two decades experience with national news organizations. Hochberg spent 15 years as a correspondent for National Public Radio. His work also has been featured on CBS, ABC, and the PBS Newshour.
See stories by Adam Hochberg