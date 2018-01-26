Movies on the Radio: Child Stars

Everyone is familiar with famous child actress Shirley Temple. But there are a lot of other child actors in Hollywood, and there are many movies where the kid steals the show. In the next installment of Movies on the Radio, we're talking about movies featuring child stars.

From classic films featuring Elizabeth Taylor to more contemporary movies like the Harry Potter series, child actors have always been a staple of Hollywood. One of the most famous child stars is Macaulay Culkin, known best for his starring role in Home Alone. Another well-known performance is Natalie Portman in Léon: The Professional. If you saw the latest remake of It, you were probably impressed by Jaeden Lieberher, who played the lead role.

