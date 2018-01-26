Inside America's 'Deadliest Fraternity'

Between 2005 and 2013, 10 students in the national college fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) died due to alcohol and hazing. Bloomberg journalist John Hechinger reported extensively on the frat and dubbed it the “deadliest fraternity in America.”

Credit Sarah Shatz / John Hechinger is Senior Editor with Bloomberg News and the author of 'True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America's Fraternities.'

In his new book “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities” (PublicAffairs/ 2017) Hechinger explores how Greek organizations became inextricably linked with the American college system and how the power and influence of fraternities strong-arms the schools themselves.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Hechinger about Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s changing legacy.