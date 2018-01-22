Bringing The World Home To You

A Nomadic Life Draws Writer To Borderlands, Meet Stephanie Elizondo Griest

Stephanie Elizondo Griest at the U.S./Mexico border wall.
Courtesy of Stephanie Elizondo Griest
Stephanie Elizondo Griest biking across the U.S./Canadian border
Betsy Kepes

Stephanie Elizondo Griest grew up between two cultural identities: her father is white from Kansas, and her mother is Chicana, or Mexican-American.

As a young child she discovered that when she identified as Chicana, she had access to fewer opportunities, and doors that were once open seemed to close. She later spent decades re-discovering Mexican-American culture and fought to highlight the stories of those living at both cultural and physical borders.

She is an award-winning writer whose work and essays have been featured in publications including the New York Times, the Oxford American and The Texas Observer. Her latest book “All the Agents & Saints: Dispatches from the U.S. Borderlands” (UNC Press/2017) documents art and activism happening along the United States borders with both Mexico and Canada.

She currently teaches creative nonfiction at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from August 28, 2017. 

Stephanie Elizondo Griest'All the Agents & Saints: Dispatches from the U.S. Borderlands'
