Magnolia Collective Introduces ‘Psychefolk Twang Rock’

magcol.png
Courtesy of Daniel Snyder
/
Members of Magnolia Collective

Magnolia Collective is made up of local musicians who describe their sound as psychedelic rock fused with Southern Gothic. 

The group formed after Mimi and Rich McLaughlin befriended Daniel Snyder and secured a regular monthly gig at The Station in Carrboro. After nearly a year of playing music together alongside a cast of revolving musicians, the threesome took in drummer Jonathan Truesdale and formed Magnolia Collective. 

Host Frank Stasio discusses the balance of life and music with Mimi McLaughlin, Rich McLaughlin and Daniel Snyder of Magnolia Collective. The band also performs live in studio. 

This segment originally aired Oct. 6, 2017.

Magnolia Collective
Xernay Aniwar
Xernay (JerN-eye) Aniwar is a graduate of Elon University, where she studied strategic communications and psychology.
See stories by Xernay Aniwar
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio