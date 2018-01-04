Bringing The World Home To You

The Weird, Interesting And Vanished World Of Activist Entrepreneurs

the cover of Joshua Davis's book, "From Head Shops to Whole Foods."
Joshua Davis
/

In the 1970s, independent bookstores, local food co-ops and credit unions shaped a new consumer landscape that was as much about protest as it was about purchase.

In his new book “From Head Shops To Whole Foods: The Rise and Fall of Activist Entrepreneurs” (Columbia University Press/2017) history professor and author Joshua Clark Davis digs into the unique environment that led to the rise and demise of these businesses.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Davis about the storefronts that gave physical presence to social movements and how today’s corporations appropriated the language of protest they propagated.

 

feminist movement black power independent bookstores
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
