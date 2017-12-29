Bringing The World Home To You

NC Resounds: Music Experts Share Local Music Highlights Of 2017

Rhapsody.jpeg
FORTYONCEGOLD
North Carolina-based rapper Rapsody is up for two 2017 Grammy nominations, one for best rap song, the other for best album.

2017 was a big year for both rising stars and foundational artists with roots in the North Carolina music scene. Pop-electronic group Sylvan Esso, hip-hop artist Rapsody, and other North Carolina-based artists garnered Grammy nominations, and the state’s music was elevated once again to the national stage.

So what were the standout tracks and albums from 2017? Host Frank Stasio talks with three panelists about their picks. WUNC Morning Edition host Eric Hodge, Indy Week Music Editor Allison Hussey, and North Carolina State professor and Beats n Bars Festival organizer Kyesha Jennings share their not-to-miss music from the past year.

Hip-Hop MusicFolk MusicCountry Music
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
