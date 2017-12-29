NC Resounds: Music Experts Share Local Music Highlights Of 2017

2017 was a big year for both rising stars and foundational artists with roots in the North Carolina music scene. Pop-electronic group Sylvan Esso, hip-hop artist Rapsody, and other North Carolina-based artists garnered Grammy nominations, and the state’s music was elevated once again to the national stage.

So what were the standout tracks and albums from 2017? Host Frank Stasio talks with three panelists about their picks. WUNC Morning Edition host Eric Hodge, Indy Week Music Editor Allison Hussey, and North Carolina State professor and Beats n Bars Festival organizer Kyesha Jennings share their not-to-miss music from the past year.