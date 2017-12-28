Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Behind The Glass With Producer Laura Pellicer

Tammy Jean Lamoureux
/

2017 was a whirlwind year in national politics. Major national political fights, like the battle for Standing Rock, had spillover effects on the state and local level.

The State of Things Producer Laura Pellicer shares memories of her favorite stories she produced this year: from coverage of Lumbee resistance to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to conversations about scientific explorations and tech news.

Pellicer speaks with host Frank Stasio about why conversations with a myrmecologist and a particle physicist made the cut, and she shares some behind-the-scenes stories from the fast-paced environment of The State of Things.

Links to the complete audio for all the highlighted segments can be found below:

