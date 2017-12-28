Behind The Glass With Producer Laura Pellicer
2017 was a whirlwind year in national politics. Major national political fights, like the battle for Standing Rock, had spillover effects on the state and local level.
The State of Things Producer Laura Pellicer shares memories of her favorite stories she produced this year: from coverage of Lumbee resistance to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to conversations about scientific explorations and tech news.
Pellicer speaks with host Frank Stasio about why conversations with a myrmecologist and a particle physicist made the cut, and she shares some behind-the-scenes stories from the fast-paced environment of The State of Things.
Links to the complete audio for all the highlighted segments can be found below:
- Oliver Smithies, UNC's First Nobel Winner, Dies At 91
- The Unexpected World Of Ants
- Big Data Hacks Expose Personal Information of North Carolinians
- Contrary To Original Plan, Atlantic Coast Pipeline May Extend Beyond North Carolina
- Inside The Future Of Artificial Intelligence
- Particle Physicist Bring Mysteries Of Mass To Moogfest
- The Collection Evolves With ‘Listen To The River'
- Dark Histories Loom In Loamlands’ ‘Sweet High Rise’