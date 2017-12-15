Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie Talks GOP Tax Plan and Doug Jones Win

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones and his wife Louise wave to supporters before speaking Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.
John Bazemore
/
AP Photo
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones and his wife Louise wave to supporters before speaking Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.

Democrat Doug Jones won the red state of Alabama in his senate race against Republican Roy Moore this week.

Moore faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Now both Democrats and Republicans are exploring the implications of the win, including what it means for the divide between Steve Bannon-camp Republicans and Republicans aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the Democrats’ success in Alabama and the Republicans’ compromise on the tax plan that is set to land on President Trump’s desk by Christmas.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinPolitical JunkieRay MooreDoug JonesAlabama
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio