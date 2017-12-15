The Political Junkie Talks GOP Tax Plan and Doug Jones Win

Democrat Doug Jones won the red state of Alabama in his senate race against Republican Roy Moore this week.

Moore faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Now both Democrats and Republicans are exploring the implications of the win, including what it means for the divide between Steve Bannon-camp Republicans and Republicans aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the Democrats’ success in Alabama and the Republicans’ compromise on the tax plan that is set to land on President Trump’s desk by Christmas.