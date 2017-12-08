Together Again: New Deal Ends Stalemate Between BCBS North Carolina And Mission Health

The biggest healthcare provider in Western North Carolina and the largest insurer in the state have reached a deal over reimbursement rates.

They had been without a contract since Oct. 5, which forced tens of thousands of Western North Carolinians to pay steep out-of-network costs for medical care at Mission hospitals and medical facilities. The new contract between Mission Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina takes effect on Friday, Dec. 15.

Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush talks with host Frank Stasio, about the implications of the months-long standoff between the healthcare giants.