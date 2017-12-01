Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Professor Toon Prepares For His Big 'Release'

Durham rapper Professor Toon has spent years performing music in the city. He has watched the hip-hop scene grow in the Triangle as he has continued to challenge himself as an artist.

Toon recently stepped outside the Triangle to perform music across the country. He says the experience shaped his understanding of community and culture. Host Frank Stasio talks with Professor Toon about his travels and his upcoming EP “Release.”

Toon performs Saturday, Dec. 2 at Motorco Music Hall in Durham at 8:30 p.m. 

