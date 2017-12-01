Political Junkie: Congress Takes On Taxes, Flynn Pleads Guilty And More

The U.S. Senate is busy debating its tax overhaul bill. A vote on the measure is expected later today. The bill has moved swiftly to the Senate floor, and Republican leaders say they are confident there are enough votes to pass it.

Meanwhile, the White House is reportedly developing a plan to oust Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. And former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty this morning to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the political junkie Ken Rudin about taxes, Tillerson, Trump’s tweets, and more.