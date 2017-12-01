Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

GOP Tax Plan Lets Corporations Off The Hook, Holds Big Impact For Grad Students

Under the GOP tax plan, graduate students would be forced to pay taxes on their tuition.

The Republican tax overhaul is a $1.5 trillion package that features a wave of tax cuts with the goal of spurring the economy. GOP leaders said the plan would pay for itself, but new analysis out yesterday shows otherwise. 

The tax burden will be shared differently across brackets, with corporations seeing significant cuts. Advocates for the country’s most vulnerable populations are concerned about multiple aspects of the plan, including provisions that could result in fewer Americans being covered by health insurance, and an increase in health insurance premiums.

A provision in the House plan would also tax graduate student tuition, which could put a significant financial burden on professional students living on small stipends. Courtney Edwards, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan Flagler School of Business, talks about how the plan goes above and beyond past tax plans.

Host Frank Stasio is also joined by UNC-Chapel Hill doctoral candidate Fabio Urbina to discuss how the plan could impact students.

