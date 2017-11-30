Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Podcast Explores Politics, Community And Storytelling Through The Music Of The Mountain Goats

John and Joseph join forces to host their new podcast, 'I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats.'

Writer Joseph Fink is a big fan of the Durham-based band The Mountain Goats. Fink is the co-creator of hit podcasts like “Welcome to Night Vale” and “Alice Isn’t Dead” and says The Mountain Goats influences his creative process. For his new podcast, Fink wanted to explore the stories behind The Mountain Goats’ music, so he invited bandleader John Darnielle to dissect songs one at a time.

The podcast is called “I Only Listen to The Mountain Goats.” It is currently in its first season, in which Fink and Darnielle discuss The Mountain Goats album “All Hail West Texas.”

Host Frank Stasio talks with Joseph Fink, creator of the podcast, and The Mountain Goats bandleader John Darnielle about the album.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
