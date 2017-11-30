Duke Energy Wants Coal Ash Costs Passed To Consumers

Duke Energy argued this week in hearings before the North Carolina Utilities Commission that the cost of cleaning up coal ash spills should be passed on to consumers.

Duke Energy is asking for rate hikes that would also factor in the costs of distributing water bottles to customers who live near coal ash pits. WUNC daily news producer Will Michaels says Duke Energy is falling back on its enduring argument that consumers benefited from affordable coal electricity for decades, and that the rate increase is justified.

Michaels shares stories from Duke Energy consumers who are not convinced by the company’s rationale.



