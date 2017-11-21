Capturing Urban Appalachia Through The Lens of Isaiah Rice

Isaiah Rice spent decades working as a beverage delivery man in his native city of Asheville, but around town he often went by another name: the picture man.

Rice was well known in his community for taking photos of everything from street parades to men and women at work. Rice’s grandson Darin Waters curated the photos and says they are a powerful snapshot of life for African-Americans living in urban Appalachia in the mid-20th century. Host Frank Stasio talks with Waters, assistant professor of history at the University of North Carolina Asheville, about his grandfather’s life and passion for photography.

A collection of Rice’s photos are on display at the Blue Ridge Public Radio station in Asheville.