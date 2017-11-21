Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Black Teen Girl’s Aggressive Arrest At School Sparks Questions About Criminalization Of Youth

girl.png
Thirteen year-old Connsuela Bautista after being arrested at her middle school. She says the arrest was aggressive and left her with injuries.

When Connsuela Bautista got to school for her first morning class at Southeastern Randolph Middle School, she says she was immediately called to the principal's office. When she arrived, she saw sheriff’s deputies waiting for her. 

Bautista says she was then hustled outside, pushed up against a wall, and then her face was pressed to the ground causing injuries before she was arrested. Reporter Jordan Green heard about Bautista’s arrest and looked into juvenile complaints filed in Randolph County. He found that African-American youth, like Consuela, make up less than four percent of the student population in the county, but they account for more than a quarter of filed juvenile complaints.

Green speaks with host Frank Stasio about the implications of arresting youth at school and how the school-to-prison pipeline disproportionately affects black communities. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Thingsjordan greenTriad City BeatConnsuella BautistaMiddle SchoolSoutheastern Randolph County Middle Schoolafrican american youth
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio