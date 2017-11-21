Black Teen Girl’s Aggressive Arrest At School Sparks Questions About Criminalization Of Youth

When Connsuela Bautista got to school for her first morning class at Southeastern Randolph Middle School, she says she was immediately called to the principal's office. When she arrived, she saw sheriff’s deputies waiting for her.

Bautista says she was then hustled outside, pushed up against a wall, and then her face was pressed to the ground causing injuries before she was arrested. Reporter Jordan Green heard about Bautista’s arrest and looked into juvenile complaints filed in Randolph County. He found that African-American youth, like Consuela, make up less than four percent of the student population in the county, but they account for more than a quarter of filed juvenile complaints.

Green speaks with host Frank Stasio about the implications of arresting youth at school and how the school-to-prison pipeline disproportionately affects black communities.