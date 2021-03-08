-
Misdemeanor charges have been filed in North Carolina against a school resource officer who was seen on video body-slamming a middle school student, a…
-
When Connsuela Bautista got to school for her first morning class at Southeastern Randolph Middle School, she says she was immediately called to the…
-
When Connsuela Bautista got to school for her first morning class at Southeastern Randolph Middle School, she says she was immediately called to the…
-
When a comedian, a cartoonist and an author team up to write young adult fiction, it leads to a hilarious book about a sixth-grader with a secret.The book…
-
When a comedian, a cartoonist and an author team up to write young adult fiction, it leads to a hilarious book about a sixth-grader with a secret.The book…
-
At the back of the library, Erik Swartz, a soft-spoken 14-year-old with shaggy hair, flips through papers. They’re rosters he found on Ancestry.com.“It’s…