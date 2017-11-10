Bringing The World Home To You

The Epic Battle That Cost The U.S. The Vietnam War

Cover of Hue 1968
Courtesy of Mark Bowden
/
Atlantic Monthly Press/2017

Almost 50 years after the epic battle that changed the course of the Vietnam War, author Mark Bowden visited the city of Hue to piece together what happened. 

Like his previous books about infamous military operations in Somalia and Iran, Bowden investigated the twists and turns that led to the dramatic 24-day conflict, and the political and military failings that allowed the United States to win the battle but lose the war.

Mark Bowden is the best-selling author of more than one dozen books including "Black Hawk Down," "Guests of the Ayatollah," and "Killing Pablo."

Host Frank Stasio talks to Mark Bowden about his newest book “Hue 1968: A Turning Point in the American War in Vietnam (Atlantic Monthly Press/2017) in conversation with WUNC military reporter Jay Price.

Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
