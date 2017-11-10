NC Politics Roundup: 2017 Election Results, Judicial Redistricting And More

Democrats claimed big wins across the country in this week’s elections. Meanwhile, a series of mayoral races took place in North Carolina.

As the dust settles from this year’s election, many expect politicians to drum up campaigns in anticipation for next year’s midterms. Also, state senators in the General Assembly discussed a judicial redistricting plan this week. The proposal comes on the heels of other major changes to the state’s judiciary.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jeff Tiberii, WUNC capitol bureau chief, about the latest in state politics.