The Parrot May Be Dead, But John Cleese Is Not

John Cleese is undoubtedly a comedy legend. Among his many credits: he is a founding-member of Monty Python, co-creator and star of the sitcom “Fawlty Towers,” and he wrote and co-starred in the film “A Fish Called Wanda.” Cleese recently toured the U.S. and Canada with his one man show “Last Time To See Me Before I Die.”

But despite the morbid title John Cleese is still actively writing and performing for the stage, movies and television. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Cleese about the behind-the-scenes stories from his many years in comedy, including how the Monty Python troupe settled on a Norwegian Blue parrot in the famous dead parrot sketch.

Cleese will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center this evening at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” followed by a Q&A with the audience.