The State of Things

The Parrot May Be Dead, But John Cleese Is Not

Comedian John Cleese is on stage for a screening of "Monty Python and The Holy Grail" at DPAC in Durham.
Courtesy of DPAC
Comedian John Cleese is on stage for a screening of "Monty Python and The Holy Grail" at DPAC in Durham.
edited image - original by kingArthur_aus

John Cleese is undoubtedly a comedy legend. Among his many credits: he is a founding-member of Monty Python, co-creator and star of the sitcom “Fawlty Towers,” and he wrote and co-starred in the film “A Fish Called Wanda.” Cleese recently toured the U.S. and Canada with his one man show “Last Time To See Me Before I Die.” 

But despite the morbid title John Cleese is still actively writing and performing for the stage, movies and television. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Cleese about the behind-the-scenes stories from his many years in comedy, including how the Monty Python troupe settled on a Norwegian Blue parrot in the famous dead parrot sketch.

Cleese will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center this evening at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” followed by a Q&A with the audience. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
