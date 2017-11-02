Lawsuits Roll In Against Chemours Over GenX In The Cape Fear River

This week Brunswick County filed a lawsuit against Chemours and DuPont for their involvement in discharging the contaminant GenX into the Cape Fear River. The lawsuit is seeking to recover the costs to the county for investigating, managing, reducing and removing the chemical.

It is one of several lawsuits against Chemours and DuPont. Last week a Leland resident filed a class action lawsuit against the two companies after she discovered GenX in her water heater.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vince Winkel, reporter for WHQR in Wilmington, about the latest on GenX and lawsuits against its manufacturers.