The State of Things

Lawsuits Roll In Against Chemours Over GenX In The Cape Fear River

Cape Fear River, NC, at Raven Rock Park
Blipperman
/
Wikimedia Commons
Brunswick County became the latest entity this week to issue a lawsuit against Chemours Company and DuPont Corporation

This week Brunswick County filed a lawsuit against Chemours and DuPont for their involvement in discharging the contaminant GenX into the Cape Fear River. The lawsuit is seeking to recover the costs to the county for investigating, managing, reducing and removing the chemical.

It is one of several lawsuits against Chemours and DuPont. Last week a Leland resident filed a class action lawsuit against the two companies after she discovered GenX in her water heater.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vince Winkel, reporter for WHQR in Wilmington, about the latest on GenX and lawsuits against its manufacturers. 

GenX, Chemours Company, Cape Fear River
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
