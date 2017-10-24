Amazon’s HQ2 Will Be A Boon And A Burden

Take it from Seattle, having Amazon’s headquarters in your city can be a blessing.

For every one job Amazon created in the city, it added an estimated seven external jobs as well. The 33-building tech campus drove up the average income in the area and helped foster a high-skilled economy. But alongside those changes, Seattle was also hit with traffic woes, a spike in homelessness, and the flight of African-American and low income communities to the outskirts of the city.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Joshua McNichols and Carolyn Adolph, reporters from NPR member station KUOW, about their new podcast “Prime(d)” that explores the city’s long-term relationship with Amazon.