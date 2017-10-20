The Political Junkie: New Bipartisan Deal May Halt Skyrocketing Premiums

President Donald Trump’s phone call to the widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger has prompted questions about the level of respect the President displayed for the soldier’s service.

On top of spurring a ‘he-said she-said’ feud, the incident has also led to questions about how past presidents handled condolences of fallen American soldiers. And 24 senators have signed on to support a bipartisan deal to stabilize the Affordable Care Act market by sending subsidies to insurers. The Senate also approved a budget measure that would deliver big tax cuts to businesses and individuals, but it would also add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest news from Washington D.C.