The State of Things

The Political Junkie: New Bipartisan Deal May Halt Skyrocketing Premiums

Donald Trump makes headlines regarding a supposed phone call to the widow of a Green Beret, as well as decisions regarding changes to healthcare laws.

President Donald Trump’s phone call to the widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger has prompted questions about the level of respect the President displayed for the soldier’s service.

On top of spurring a ‘he-said she-said’ feud, the incident has also led to questions about how past presidents handled condolences of fallen American soldiers. And 24 senators have signed on to support a bipartisan deal to stabilize the Affordable Care Act market by sending subsidies to insurers. The Senate also approved a budget measure that would deliver big tax cuts to businesses and individuals, but it would also add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest news from Washington D.C.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
