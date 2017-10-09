Negotiations Between Healthcare Giants Fail In Western North Carolina

Negotiations between the largest healthcare provider in Western North Carolina and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina have failed after a months-long standoff.

Doctors, clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities that make up the Mission Health system are now outside the BCBSNC network. That means a steep rise in healthcare costs for many residents.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush about what the end of this contract means for patients in the state.