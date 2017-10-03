Bringing The World Home To You

Greensboro Grapples With Renaming Aycock Street

As many cities struggle to deal with their Confederate monuments, Greensboro has its own concrete legacy of white supremacy to contend with: Aycock Street was named after former governor and white supremacist Charles Aycock, whose name has already been removed from a Greensboro middle school and several other public buildings around the state.

A move to change the street name is now working its way through city ranks. The proposed renaming pays tribute to African-American educator Josephine Boyd. And a new federal grant will allow the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to better prepare first generation and underrepresented minority students who want to pursue graduate education.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Naomi Prioleau, WUNC Greensboro reporter, about these news items.

