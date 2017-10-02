Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Life Dedicated To Keeping Cherokee Culture, Meet Davy Arch

Arch_Davy.jpeg
Courtesy Western Carolina University

Davy Arch grew up on a subsistence farm in western North Carolina. As a boy, he learned the value of traditional Cherokee culture from his grandfather, who taught him the old stories, how to hunt and fish, and how to identify valuable medicinal plants.

Today Arch is a practitioner of traditional medicine, a historian, storyteller and a folk artist with work on display at the Smithsonian Institution.
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Arch about the many changes he has witnessed in Cherokee, North Carolina throughout the decades and about his lifelong fight to preserve Cherokee culture.

This is a rebroadcast from March 13, 2017.

